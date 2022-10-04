Rest iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 on Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charger at $85

Belkin is now offering its 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Stand for $84.99 shipped when code FALL2022 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer marks the first chance to save since back in July, with this $15 discount delivering a rare price cut just in time to outfit your iPhone 14 charging setup. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel one of Apple’s latest iPhones, be it the massive new 14 Pro Max or any of the previous-generation iPhone 12 or 13 series handsets alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Anker also has a 2-in-1 MagSafe charging station, which manages to undercut the lead deal’s price by ditching the 15W charging speeds. This offering won’t refuel your device quite as quickly, but does pack much of the same design and ability to refuel two Apple essentials at once. Its main 7.5W pad up top is backed by built-in magnets to hold an iPhone 14 in place, while the secondary 5W pad that sits beneath is ready for everything from AirPods to other earbuds, smartphones, and more at the $40 price point.

For other ways to upgrade your handset, Anker’s latest sale is still live from the end of last week with a collection of accessories that are perfect for everything from the flagship 14 Pro Max to previous-generation handsets and moreBelkin: https://9to5toys.com/?p=934176&preview=true. Everything in the sale starts at $9, including Lightning cables, GaN USB-C chargers, and so much more.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

