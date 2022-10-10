LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion offers rare savings on new kits, plus bonus freebie

Today, the LEGO Group is launching its latest double VIP points promotion on its entire catalog of sets. Giving builders a chance to score double the cash back on all-new creations from the fall waves including the latest UCS creations, display-worthy models, and more, this is a rare chance to lock-in the points ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.

LEGO double VIP points promotion goes live

Marking the first LEGO double VIP points promotion since back in June, this is also the very first event of its kind since the LEGO Group raised prices across nearly the entire lineup of current and older sets. So if you’ve been looking for a chance to make those price hikes hit a little less hard on your wallet, now is finally your chance. At least for a selection of just-released kits or builds that hardly ever go on sale.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards.

Today’s promotion also coincides with the latest Gift with Purchase from LEGO. Having just gone live today, the new LEGO Ray the Castaway promo comes in orders over $120 as you’ll know from our original coverage of the unique kit, and will be automatically added to your cart on orders that hit the threshold. It’s a nice little bonus to lock-in on top of the added points, and makes now the best chance to save on all-new kits that haven’t seen cash discounts.

One of the best options for getting in on the savings is by checking out the latest from not just LEGO Star Wars, but also The Mandalorian. Debuting as a massive new recreation of the bounty hunter’s signature ship, the just-released UCS Razor Crest is worth a look as this year’s latest creation from a galaxy far, far away that stacks up to over 6,200 pieces.

Though we have also rounded up the past few months of creations in the following posts to give you a better idea of what’s new from the LEGO Group. That’s of course alongside shopping all of the new kits right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With this being the first double VIP points promotion since the LEGO Group hiked prices back in August, it’s more essential than ever for locking in some savings. This will also be the best chance to save ahead of the holiday season thanks to the bundled promo, as we hardly ever see sitewide double points promotions coincide with freebies.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!