Anker’s eufy Smart R10 Retrofit Lock with Keypad falls to new low of $100, more from $90

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day deals, the official Anker eufy storefront is now offering a selection of its Smart Security Equipment starting from $90. Leading the way here is the Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock with Wireless Keypad for $99.99 shipped for Prime members and after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $180, this 44% discount, or $80 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The benefit of a retrofit lock like this one is it is installed over your existing deadbolt so you can smartify your door without invasive work. There are multiple ways to unlock the door including your existing key, the keypad, remotely over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, Alexa or Assistant, and iPhone users will get to use the fully automatic locking system that will unlock the door when it detects you nearby. The eufy app allows you to set up user codes for family and friends with the ability to disable them whenever you need to. If you rent or live in an apartment, this lock will be the best way to add smart functionality to your door. Head below for more deals.

More eufy Smart Security deals:

Amazon’s new fall Prime Early Savings event is set to last through October 12 so you save on your early holiday shopping. We’re rounding up all the best deals in our main hub so you can save time and find what you’re looking for. Our Twitter will also keep you updated as to the latest deals.

eufy Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock features:

【Automatic Locking and Unlocking】: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full. iPhone automatic unlocking supported.

【 Easily Install and Fit Over Your Existing Deadbolt】: Avoid the call to a professional and fit Retrofit Smart Lock R10 over your existing deadbolt by yourself—upgrading your current door lock to a smart one.

【Control From Anywhere】: Unlock Smart Lock from anywhere, anytime, right from your phone via the eufy Security app. Let in friends and guests without having to get up, or unlock for your cleaner or kids while you’re at work.

