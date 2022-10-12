Audio-Technica content-creator headphones, turntables, more see Prime Day deals from $39

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is offering some relatively rare deals on Audio-Technica gear including its popular content creator ATH-M series monitor headphones, both wired and Bluetooth variants, as well as XLR and USB microphones alongside the brand’s automatic turntables. Pricing kicks off here at $39 shipped with some new 2022 Amazon lows and you’ll find all of the deals detailed below. Just be sure to scope out the price drops now live on home studio monitor speakers including the PreSonus Eris, the Mackie 8-inch Bluetooth set, and more right here, while you’re at it.

Audio-Technica fall Prime Day deals

Audio-Technica turntable offers:

And some USB/XLR microphones:

While we are talking turntables, be sure to check out the wild new PO-80 player from Teenage Engeering that allows users to cut their own lo-fi records. Then dive into the rest of the Prime Day USB microphone deals right here before you swing by our master hub for more.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Monitor Headphones features:

Advanced build quality and engineering Designed for studio tracking and mixing

40 millimeter drivers with rare earth magnets and copper clad aluminum wire voice coils

Tune for enhanced low frequency performance

Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

Convenient single side cable exit Magnet neodymium Designed for studio tracking and mixing

