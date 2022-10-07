Save up to $120 on PreSonus Eris content creator speakers with pairs from $200 shipped

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the PreSonus Eris 5-inch E5 and 8-inch E8 XT Near Field Studio Monitors at $99.95 and $199.95 shipped. Regularly $135 and $260, respectively, today’s deals are matching the Amazon 2022 low and the lowest prices we can find. While you’ll need to purchase a pair of them for a proper setup, you’re looking at up to $120 in savings here for some of the best deals we have tracked all year. They carry woven composite woofers and an ultra-low-mass silk-dome tweeter with an active (up to) 140 watt Class AB bi-amplification setup for your home content creation studio. The usual pro-grade inputs are found around back, including XLR, TRS 1/4-inch, and unbalanced RCA, and the package ships with over “$1,000” worth of software (Studio One Prime and Studio Magic plug-in suite). More details below.

A more affordable setup that will keep you in the PreSonus ecosystem is on the Eris E3.5 monitors. You can land a pair of these for $100 shipped right now – the same price as just a single 5-inch Eris above. They make for a more compact solution and are among the more popular options in the price range on Amazon.

While we are talking studio monitor speakers, Amazon is also still offering a rare deal on the KRK 5-inch Classic Studio Monitor speakers. Now marked down to $99 each, you can bring home a pair of these for $198 shipped right now, or roughly $100 off the going rate. KRK has been my go-to for many years and now’s a great time to land a set for yourself. All of the details are waiting right here.

PreSonus Eris 5-inch E5 Studio Monitor features:

An outstanding way to upgrade your monitoring so that your mixes translate.

Now comes included with Studio One Prime and Studio Magic plug-in suite, over $1000 USD worth of music production software.

5.25-inch woven composite woofer delivers solid low-end sound with minimal bass distortion.

1-inch ultra-low-mass silk-dome tweeter eliminates harshness and provides balanced high-frequency sound.

80 watt, Class AB bi-amplification provides plenty of volume and headroom for nearfield monitoring.

Balanced XLR and 1/4-inch inputs plus unbalanced RCA inputs provide all the connections you may need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!