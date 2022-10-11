USB/XLR mics now up to $150 off: Logitech Blue, Audio-Technica, Razer Seiren, more from $40

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is now offering content creators a chance at upgrading their streaming, podcasting and recording quality with solid offers on range of USB and XLR microphones. Starting from $40 with free shipping, you’ll find deals on Logitech’s Blue brand – the Logitech gaming keyboard and mouse deals are right here – as well as Anker’s RGB model, the mini Razer Seiren variant, and more ready and waiting in the list below. Just be sure to also check out the latest models just recently unveiled from HyperX, Logitech, Audio-Technica, and Elgato while you’re at it.

Fall Prime Day USB/XLR mic deals:

Content Creators will also want to dive into the portable SSD and storage deals we are now tracking at up to $290 off for streaming video and audio assets, archival purposes, and more. But if you’re looking for a new machine to run your rig, be it a new MacBook or and iPad, today’s the day to jump on one. With new lows live on M1 MacBook Air models as well as Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 and more, you can upgrade the heart of your operation with a world-class machine at some of the best prices of the year right now. Hit up our master Prime Day deal hub for an overview of all the most notable discounts.

Logitech Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic features:

Legendary Blue Broadcast Sound – Two Custom Mic Capsules Give Your Voice Exceptional Presence And Detail For Professional-Level Recording And Streaming

Blue Vo.Ce Software: Craft The Perfect Broadcast Vocal Sound And Entertain Your Audience With Enhanced Effects, Advanced Modulation And Hd Audio Samples. Advanced Blue Vo.Ce Is Compatible With Yeti, Yeti Nano And Yeti X. To Access Blue Vo.Ce, Please Download Logitech’S Free G Hub Software

Multiple Pickup Patterns – Cardioid And Omni Pickup Patterns Are Perfect For Pro Recording And Streaming

No-Latency Monitoring – Onboard Headphone Output And Volume Control For Ensuring Great Sound

