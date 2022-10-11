USB/XLR mics now up to $150 off: Logitech Blue, Audio-Technica, Razer Seiren, more from $40

Justin Kahn -
AmazonLogitechRazerPrime Day 2022
$150 off From $40

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is now offering content creators a chance at upgrading their streaming, podcasting and recording quality with solid offers on range of USB and XLR microphones. Starting from $40 with free shipping, you’ll find deals on Logitech’s Blue brand – the Logitech gaming keyboard and mouse deals are right here – as well as Anker’s RGB model, the mini Razer Seiren variant, and more ready and waiting in the list below. Just be sure to also check out the latest models just recently unveiled from HyperX, Logitech, Audio-Technica, and Elgato while you’re at it. 

Fall Prime Day USB/XLR mic deals:

Content Creators will also want to dive into the portable SSD and storage deals we are now tracking at up to $290 off for streaming video and audio assets, archival purposes, and more. But if you’re looking for a new machine to run your rig, be it a new MacBook or and iPad, today’s the day to jump on one. With new lows live on M1 MacBook Air models as well as Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 and more, you can upgrade the heart of your operation with a world-class machine at some of the best prices of the year right now. Hit up our master Prime Day deal hub for an overview of all the most notable discounts. 

Logitech Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic features:

  • Legendary Blue Broadcast Sound – Two Custom Mic Capsules Give Your Voice Exceptional Presence And Detail For Professional-Level Recording And Streaming
  • Blue Vo.Ce Software: Craft The Perfect Broadcast Vocal Sound And Entertain Your Audience With Enhanced Effects, Advanced Modulation And Hd Audio Samples. Advanced Blue Vo.Ce Is Compatible With Yeti, Yeti Nano And Yeti X. To Access Blue Vo.Ce, Please Download Logitech’S Free G Hub Software
  • Multiple Pickup Patterns – Cardioid And Omni Pickup Patterns Are Perfect For Pro Recording And Streaming
  • No-Latency Monitoring – Onboard Headphone Output And Volume Control For Ensuring Great Sound

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Logitech

Razer Prime Day 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Osmo iPad/Fire tablet STEM kits now up to 55% off from ...
Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Control Hub return...
Roborock S7 MaxV+ robot vacuum with obstacle avoidance ...
LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus slated to launch next year wi...
Rare price cut lands on new Google Pixel Buds Pro at $1...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Monument Valley 2...
Cooler Master’s SK620 down 41% to $56 with Prime ...
9to5Toys Daily: October 11, 2022 – AirPods Pro 2 hit ...
Load more...
Show More Comments