New Amazon low hits Pelican’s Protector AirTag Holders from $11.50 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Protector Series AirTag Holder from $11.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this model with 42% in savings. You’ll also find the Protector Series Rugged Strap Case starting from $11.23 Prime shipped, down from the regular $20. Pelican has always been known for delivering protective accessories, much like the Kevlar iPhone 14 case we just reviewed, and these AirTag cases are no exception. Featuring either a metallic carabiner clip or the brand’s rope-style strap, the actual Apple locator is housed inside of an impact absorbing silicone shell with a precise cutout to allow the Apple logo shine through, alongside its data transmission and audible chirps. These “heavy-duty carabiner clip and impact absorbing outer shells” allow you to connect “your AirTag onto keys, bags, backpacks, or anything else you want to keep track of.” More details below and you can learn more in launch coverage right here.

A more affordable solution comes by way fo the Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring. This one delivers a more traditional setup to add to your keychain at just over $9.50 Prime shipped and is available in four different colorways.

You’ll also want to check out our master roundup of the best AirTag cases out there as well as some of the latest release down below:

Pelican Protector Series AirTag Holder features:

The Pelican (Protector Series) Clip Ring with Carabiner Clip is professionally designed for Apple AirTags. With the precise cut-out, our cover of the air tag protective case holder can seamlessly fit your AirTags tightly, so you don’t worry that it will fall out. Apple AirTag not included. The durable strap allows you to attach an AirTag easily and securely to your luggage, bag, purse, and other belongings. It is designed to easily attach to your luggage, bag, and more with its strong, flexible, and secure strap.

