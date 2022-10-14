Android app deals of the day: Secret of Mana, Glidey, Scalak, AppLock PRO, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Secret of Mana

The Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go as we head into the weekend. Alongside this week’s best Google Play software offers, be sure to check out deals we have on Google Pixel 6, the Samsung flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and its official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases. The apps are highlighted by titles like Secret of Mana, Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, Scalak: Relaxing Puzzle Game, Shattered Plane, AppLock PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 6 with all-time low discounts from $399. But we are also tracking some solid price drops on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as well as its official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases. Just be sure to scope out this discount on the Hisense 2022 model 65-inch VRR 4K Smart Google TV and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Secret of Mana:

Initially released in Japan in 1993, Secret of Mana took the world by storm with its innovative real-time battle system and gorgeously rendered world. It continues to stand out among other action RPGs for its seamless gameplay that anyone from beginner to veteran can enjoy. One of the most memorable elements of the Mana series is the Ring Command menu system. With the single press of a button, a ring-shaped menu appears on the screen, where players can use items, change weapons, and do a variety of other actions without needing to switch screens. This Ring Command menu system for which the Mana series is so well known was first introduced in Secret of Mana and has since appeared in most games in the series.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

MOMAX’s LED Desk Lamp with Wireless 10W Charger f...
Greenworks 24V cordless impact driver with up to 2,640-...
Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases now 30% ...
Totallee unveils new stealthy all-black and frosted Mag...
Save $125 on ASUS’ ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gam...
Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles cleared out on Ama...
ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop with Ryzen 5 CPU and 256GB SSD ...
Pick up the Jetson Canyon electric folding scooter at $...
Load more...
Show More Comments