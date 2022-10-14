Android app deals of the day: Secret of Mana, Glidey, Scalak, AppLock PRO, and more

The Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go as we head into the weekend. Alongside this week’s best Google Play software offers, be sure to check out deals we have on Google Pixel 6, the Samsung flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and its official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases. The apps are highlighted by titles like Secret of Mana, Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, Scalak: Relaxing Puzzle Game, Shattered Plane, AppLock PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 6 with all-time low discounts from $399. But we are also tracking some solid price drops on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as well as its official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases. Just be sure to scope out this discount on the Hisense 2022 model 65-inch VRR 4K Smart Google TV and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Secret of Mana:

Initially released in Japan in 1993, Secret of Mana took the world by storm with its innovative real-time battle system and gorgeously rendered world. It continues to stand out among other action RPGs for its seamless gameplay that anyone from beginner to veteran can enjoy. One of the most memorable elements of the Mana series is the Ring Command menu system. With the single press of a button, a ring-shaped menu appears on the screen, where players can use items, change weapons, and do a variety of other actions without needing to switch screens. This Ring Command menu system for which the Mana series is so well known was first introduced in Secret of Mana and has since appeared in most games in the series.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!