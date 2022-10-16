Rare deal knocks Nintendo’s OLED Switch console down to $325 for limited time

Today only, Woot is now offering another rare chance to save on Nintendo Switch consoles with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. First up is the Nintendo Switch OLED with white Joy-Cons for $324.99. Regularly $350, deals on the latest model Nintendo console are hard to come by at best with this offer matching our previous fleeting Woot discount. Go get a complete rundown of what the expect in our hands-on review, but the short form version is you’re scoring an enhanced display to heighten immersion as well as 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers. The refreshed docking station also comes with a LAN port when playing in “TV mode for a wired internet connection.” More details below.

You’ll also find the standard edition Switch console marked down to $269.99 Prime shipped from the regular $300 for another rare price drop.

More Nintendo news and announce events:

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

