elago’s 6-pack gray/white/nightglow AirPods Pro ear tips from $9 for a limited time (25% off)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its 6-pack of AirPods Pro Ear Tips from $9.11 after you clip the on-page coupon for today only. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal, which includes all colorways and the nightglow model, will be live for another 9 hours or until stock runs out at the discounted price. Regularly between $12 and $14 depending on the color, this is up to 25% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This 6-piece elago set is a notable option for customizing the look of your AirPods Pro, adding some scratch protection to the buds themselves as opposed to just the case, and getting a better fit. Each pack includes six ear tip cover combos in various sizes to provide some extra grip in your ear with the brand’s usual silicone build. More details below.

Alongside its new vintage calculator Apple Watch charging stand, we also recently featured the new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases. Featuring models with and without the carabiner clip alongside access to Apple’s new lanyard strap connector (elago has one of those up for sale as well), you can browse through its latest collection of AirPods Pro 2 covers right here starting from $9.

Speaking of AirPods Pro 2 covers, we also detailed the textured AirPods Pro 2 Vault case from Caseology and Spigen’s new AirPods Pro 2 case with built-in MagSafe support. Now selling for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon, you can get a complete breakdown of the new Spigen Mag Armor case in our recent launch coverage.

elago AirPods Pro Ear Tips features:

Earbuds Cover Plus with Integrated Tips HOLDS YOUR AIRPODS PRO SECURELY and prevents it from falling out. Great for running, jogging, cycling, gym and other fitness activities. Three size options are available to find your best fit.

THE PROBLEM WITH AIRPODS PRO IS THAT it can get dirty during continued use or workouts. Earbuds Cover Plus with Integrated Tips solves this problem by covering your AirPods Pro with a layer of scratch-free silicone that DOES NOT HINDER ANY FUNCTIONS! elago’s COVERS MORE SURFACE AREA than leading competitors – ensuring BETTER PROTECTION!

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT SILICONE COVERS ARE that it doesn’t fit in the case or last long, but our designers created a cover that FITS IN THE CASE and is a SECOND SKIN! Since most of the cover does not make contact with anything and acts as a PROTECTIVE BUFFER, it stays on for longer PROTECTING AGAINST DIRT, DUST, and OIL FROM DAILY USE.

