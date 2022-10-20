Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone 14 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors $3, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesNatuBeau
70% off From $3

NatuBeau (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its iPhone 14 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $3.07 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code I5N2VYO5 at checkout. Down from nearly $8, today’s deal saves 60% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These tempered glass screen protectors are perfect for protecting your brand-new iPhone 14 Pro Max’s display, keeping it in like-new condition. Tempered glass is great for preventing your device not only from getting scratched, but also cracks in some cases. There’s also three sheets of glass in the package, giving you multiple to pull from should one get damaged.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

NatuBeau iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors are made of 9H hardness premium quality tempered glass, protect your iPhone 14 pro max from scratches, drops and other impacts. The tempered glass screen protectors especially designed for iPhone 14 pro max 6.7″ only, please check your iPhone model before order. 2.5D rounded corner design, the edge feels smooth and never scratches. 0.33mm ultra-thin screen protector for iPhone 14 pro max keeps picture original perfect pixel and high response sensitivity touch, ensures quick app launch, smooth games and video playing, bringing you a perfect experience. Tempered glass screen protector is waterproof, dust-free, protect your phone screen from dirt, and it’s anti-fingerprint, provide maximum protection for your iPhone 14 pro max screen.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
NatuBeau

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

No need to spend a fortune on electric toothbrushes, th...
IRWIN’s self-retracting utility knife makes openi...
FLIR’s regularly $400 ONE Pro micro USB Thermal C...
Amazon low hits Razer’s official Rogue v3 Gaming ...
9to5Toys Daily: October 20, 2022 – Apple Watch Series...
Save 44% on BELLA’s glass electric kettle with bl...
Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star W...
Hunter Flash Sale takes 20% off select rain boots, coat...
Load more...
Show More Comments