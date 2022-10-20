Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone 14 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors $3, more

NatuBeau (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its iPhone 14 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $3.07 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code I5N2VYO5 at checkout. Down from nearly $8, today’s deal saves 60% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These tempered glass screen protectors are perfect for protecting your brand-new iPhone 14 Pro Max’s display, keeping it in like-new condition. Tempered glass is great for preventing your device not only from getting scratched, but also cracks in some cases. There’s also three sheets of glass in the package, giving you multiple to pull from should one get damaged.

NatuBeau iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors are made of 9H hardness premium quality tempered glass, protect your iPhone 14 pro max from scratches, drops and other impacts. The tempered glass screen protectors especially designed for iPhone 14 pro max 6.7″ only, please check your iPhone model before order. 2.5D rounded corner design, the edge feels smooth and never scratches. 0.33mm ultra-thin screen protector for iPhone 14 pro max keeps picture original perfect pixel and high response sensitivity touch, ensures quick app launch, smooth games and video playing, bringing you a perfect experience. Tempered glass screen protector is waterproof, dust-free, protect your phone screen from dirt, and it’s anti-fingerprint, provide maximum protection for your iPhone 14 pro max screen.

