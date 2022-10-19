OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable with $50 discount down to $190

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $189.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $240, today’s offer delivers $50 in savings while serving the best price in months. It comes within $18 of the all-time low from earlier in the summer, and one of the first discounts since. Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery ensures all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

A great way to use some of your savings would be to outfit the new OnePlus Nord N200 with a case for some added protection. OtterBox makes some of the most rugged and reliable solutions on the market, and its Commuter Lite cover applies those features to a lightweight build that won’t add too much bulk to your handset. It also only clocks in at $18 via Amazon right now, as well.

Alongside all of the week’s best Android app and game deals, be sure to check out the ongoing Google Pixel 7/Pro see pre-paid promos that went live yesterday. These bundle the brand’s latest smartphone with a $200 gift card and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series starting at $599, delivering $299 in savings from the package’s value.

OnePlus Nord N200 features:

It’s 5G for all with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, enabling blazing fast upload and download speeds. The large, clear 90Hz Full HD display puts all day immersive entertainment in the palm of your hands. Powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, you can rest assured that the Nord N200 5G can handle all your movies, TV shows, and games without breaking a sweat.

