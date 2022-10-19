Eve’s new Aqua HomeKit Water Controller with Thread returns to all-time low of $130 ($20 off)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Aqua Smart HomeKit Water Controller with Thread for $129.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to one of the first discounts we’ve seen since launching earlier this year with $20 in savings. This is matching the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in August. Packed into a refreshed design, Eve Aqua seeks to automate your sprinkler or outdoor faucet with the help of Siri. On top of the usual HomeKit integration we see from the brand, there’s also Thread connectivity. This time around the upgraded build has a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability and protect against leaks. Go dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

The other Eve discounts today continue courtesy of Amazon over to the Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread for $33.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this is the second-best price to date at within $2 of all-time low. Updated with Thread support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

The smart home discounts this week also continue over to this 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa mini HomeKit smart plugs. Marked down to the best price in months, you can score each of the plugs at $10 each while locking in 20% in savings.

Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller features:

With the Eve Aqua smart water controller, activate your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button, and let it shut off automatically. You can also set up schedules quickly and easily in the Eve app, and let Eve Aqua take care of watering your garden and patio plants – completely automatically without requiring an internet connection, a bridge, or a gateway. Eve Aqua is compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors such as from Gardena – plus it offers 7 watering periods.

