Protect your iPhone on the ski hill this winter with Pelican’s IPX8 pouch, 2-pack for $23 (Reg. $30+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPelican
Reg. $30+ $23
Pelican Marine Series - Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Pelican Marine Series – Waterproof Floating Phone Pouches for $22.79 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 each directly from Pelican and currently marked down to $20 at Amazon, today’s deal nets you a pair of them at roughly $11.40 a piece – well under the $16 all-time low we have tracked on a single pouch previously. Ready for a range of smartphone models, including Apple’s latest iPhone 14, it safeguards your most precious piece of EDC from inclement weather, around the pool, on the ski hill this winter, and out in the woods with IPX8 certification. Alongside the included lanyard strap, a see through window gives you access to notifications and even the camera, allowing for contact with the touch screen while the device is sheathed. More details below. 

You can scoop up a popular pair of no-name waterproof phone pouches for $12, or $6 Prime shipped each, on Amazon right now. But it’s hard to imagine them being as robust and well-made as the Pelican model above. If, however, it’s just for casual protection during your winter adventures and around the pool next summer, they might do the trick. 

While we are talking Pelican though, be sure to scope out our coverage of its new iPhone 14 case collection if you’re looking to bring some extra drop protection to your device. We also happen to have already gone hands-on with its “bulletproof” Kevlar carbon fiber-style case with the MicroPel antimicrobial coating and included belt clip housing. Take a closer look for yourself right here

Pelican Marine Waterproof Phone Pouch features:

IPX8 Certified Waterproof Protection: 3.3 feet/1 meter IPX8 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch perfect for swimming, pools, beach, kayaking, fishing, surfing, sailing, skiing, boating, snorkeling, tubing, rafting, shower, sauna, and other water park activities. Keep your phone full functionally with 100% protection from water…Full Protection: Lightweight with a detachable lanyard for hanging around the neck. Quality TPU material makes it easy to touch and swipe the screen; Clear Window design on the front for viewing videos and checking emails free. A secure lock mechanism, open and close the pouch with just a simple snap, keeping the pouch completely sealed underwater. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Pelican

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: Crisis of the Middle Ages...
iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and Giga...
Apple’s latest AirPods 3 see first discount in ov...
Swagtron EB7 Elite folding e-bike with 15.5 mile range ...
ElevationLab launches 1-day flash sale with up to 25% o...
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique...
Philips’ 2022 model Sonicare Cordless Power Floss...
Be ready for holiday feasts with Amazon’s Cast Ir...
Load more...
Show More Comments