Protect your iPhone on the ski hill this winter with Pelican’s IPX8 pouch, 2-pack for $23 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Pelican Marine Series – Waterproof Floating Phone Pouches for $22.79 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 each directly from Pelican and currently marked down to $20 at Amazon, today’s deal nets you a pair of them at roughly $11.40 a piece – well under the $16 all-time low we have tracked on a single pouch previously. Ready for a range of smartphone models, including Apple’s latest iPhone 14, it safeguards your most precious piece of EDC from inclement weather, around the pool, on the ski hill this winter, and out in the woods with IPX8 certification. Alongside the included lanyard strap, a see through window gives you access to notifications and even the camera, allowing for contact with the touch screen while the device is sheathed. More details below.

You can scoop up a popular pair of no-name waterproof phone pouches for $12, or $6 Prime shipped each, on Amazon right now. But it’s hard to imagine them being as robust and well-made as the Pelican model above. If, however, it’s just for casual protection during your winter adventures and around the pool next summer, they might do the trick.

While we are talking Pelican though, be sure to scope out our coverage of its new iPhone 14 case collection if you’re looking to bring some extra drop protection to your device. We also happen to have already gone hands-on with its “bulletproof” Kevlar carbon fiber-style case with the MicroPel antimicrobial coating and included belt clip housing. Take a closer look for yourself right here.

Pelican Marine Waterproof Phone Pouch features:

IPX8 Certified Waterproof Protection: 3.3 feet/1 meter IPX8 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch perfect for swimming, pools, beach, kayaking, fishing, surfing, sailing, skiing, boating, snorkeling, tubing, rafting, shower, sauna, and other water park activities. Keep your phone full functionally with 100% protection from water…Full Protection: Lightweight with a detachable lanyard for hanging around the neck. Quality TPU material makes it easy to touch and swipe the screen; Clear Window design on the front for viewing videos and checking emails free. A secure lock mechanism, open and close the pouch with just a simple snap, keeping the pouch completely sealed underwater.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!