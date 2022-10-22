Narwal’s new Freo robo vacuum autonomously handles sweeping and mopping at $200 off

Now that iRobot has been acquired by the likes of Amazon, those looking for a smart robotic cleaning solution free of that baggage will have to shop elsewhere. A more recent brand to the scene, Narwal, is looking to apply its latest technology in order to make that happen with its new Freo robotic vacuum. Packing a robust set of autonomous cleaning features, a launch discount makes the robot even more capable.

Narwal Freo delivers comprehensive, autonomous cleaning

Compared to many of the other brands that are newer to the scene which take a more entry-level approach, the Narwal Freo looks to deliver a more capable feature set. Still centered around all of the autonomous cleaning tech you’d expect from a robotic vacuum, this model arrives with a list of compelling features that kick off with five different cleaning modes.

It’s the most important part of any appliance that’s supposed to, well, actually clean, and the Narwal Freo isn’t skimping out. Alongside just being able to send the robo vacuum out on a mission to sweep up floors with a 3,000Pa suction system, there’s also integrated mopping functionality. This lets you specifically sell Freo to go out and handle vacuuming certain areas only to then go on and mop the kitchen floor, as well as other combinations of the two. It can vacuum and then mop, or handle doing both at the same time when in a pinch.

There’s also a novel Freo Mode that leaves deciding whether to vacuum, mop, or both up to the vacuum itself thanks to the ability to automatically switch between the different cleaning methods. So when vacuuming, the mop pads will automatically lift out of the way and when mopping the brushes will get out of the way.

Another one of the areas that Narwal Freo looks to take on the competition to improve the automatic vacuuming experience is with its more quiet operation. Depending on whether the unit is mopping or vacuuming there will be a different decibel level, but even using the loudest suction mode enters at a more tolerable 63dB.

Rounding out the cleaning arsenal are two different in-house cleaning technologies unique to Freo. Narwal’s DirtSense feature allow the robotic vacuum to determine what parts of your floor are actually dirty to make the most of its runtime. Then on the mopping front, you’ll be able to benefit from its Smart-Swing tech that ensures the mop brushes are closer to the edge of the wall by twisting the rear of the robot – both go a long way towards delivering a more comprehensive cleaning package.

And pairing with the Freo, Narwal also included a more capable docking station than some the competition. There’s most notably a built-in touchscreen that lets you command the robotic vacuum and adjust settings with an easy to navigate interface. Speaking of control options, Narwal is backing the new Freo with a smart feature set that makes it even easier to handle routine cleaning and the like. The companion app lets you handle everything from starting cleaning sessions to scheduling and more, too.

Narwal Freo is now available for purchase direct from the company’s website and for a limited time, comes backed by special discount pricing. Dropping from the usual $1,299 price tag, you can currently lock-in $200 in savings on the recent debut, which scores you all of the autonomous cleaning prowess noted above for $1,099 for a limited time. This offer is only good through October 23, so be sure to act fast.

