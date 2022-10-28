Smartphone Accessories: Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case $8.50 (50% off), more

Mkeke’s official Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Case for $8.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use our exclusive promo code 9to5toyZ1 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal price of $17, this 50% discount marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed as a non-yellowing clear case, you’ll find ample protection for your brand-new iPhone 14 Pro here. It features raised bezels to keep your phone’s display protected when set down on a table. On top of that, all four corners have built-in airbag-like cushions which help keep the sides safe from drops and tumbles as well. Plus, Mkeke ships the case with a two year warranty should something fail due to manufacturing.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Crystal Clear Case for iPhone 14 Pro released in 2022. Clear transparency shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 14 Pro. The 14 Pro Case has raised bezels to lift screen and camera off flat surfaces, and prevent the screen and camera from smashing or getting scratches. The Case for iPhone 14 Pro has 4 corners with built-in airbags like finishes and bumper thickness with a raise of 3.9mm, which can effectively buffer any pressure inflicted on the phone, and protect your phone when suddenly dropping. The Case for iPhone 14 Pro was made of clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, Its slim form slides in and out of pockets easily while the edges give you a confident hold while Call Up, Texting, Gaming and Selfies.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!