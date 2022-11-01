TCL’s 6-series 75-inch 8K mini-LED TV falls to new all-time low at $2,125 (Save $376)

Amazon is offering the TCL 6-series 75-inch 8K mini-LED QLED Smart TV for $2,125.03 shipped. Down from $2,500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this TV. Designed to bring your home theater up to date, you’ll find that TCL’s 75-inch 8K TV is certified by the 8K Association for “exceptional display performance.” Leveraging a mini-LED backlight and QLED panel, you’ll find that the screen can also get brighter than previous LED models. On top of that, there are up to 240 local zones for localized dimming and you can stream in 8K with built-in smart software. There’s also HDR Pro Pack and Dolby Vision in tow alongside HDR10 and HLG for high dynamic content. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then keep reading for more.

Use your savings to pick up this full motion TV wall mount for $50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It’s designed to support screens from 47- up to 84-inches wide which covers a vast majority of displays out there. Specifically, it’ll support the monster 75-inch 8K TV on sale above, which is why we recommend going with this mount.

Add Govee’s latest 65.6-foot Bluetooth RGBIC LED light strip to your space for $45 and bring some extra ambiance and flair to the home theater. Coming in at 25% off, this is the first drop that we’ve tracked as well. The RGBIC technology allows for segmented illumination and the ability to break up colors for a more customized look.

TCL’s 6-Series TCL Roku TV combines brilliant 8K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 8K HDR experience, while dynamically upscaling content to near 8K resolution for astonishing clarity. Easy Voice Control lets you control your entertainment using just your voice and it works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google.

