Sony launches latest ‘Feel a New Real’ PS VR2 trailer today, plus complete spec breakdown

The release date for PS VR2 is coming quickly now and Sony just unleashed a brand new trailer. Taking to its official PlayStation Twitter feed, Sony has now unveiled the new “Feel a New Real” trailer to showcase some of PS VR2’s new features and upcoming titles with (captured on PS5) gameplay footage. The new virtual reality platform is set to release in “early 2023” and Sony has now launched the official webpage where gamers can request updates as well as get a detailed breakdown of the headset and controller’s feature set. Head below for more details and today’s new trailer.

Feel a New Real PS VR2 trailer

Sony is looking to showcase the PS VR2’s “4K HDR display, 110-degree FOV, headset feedback, and adaptive triggers with haptics” as part of today’s new trailer:

Discover how the revolutionary immersive features of PlayStationVR2 can transport you to thrilling worlds that feel, look and sound real through PlayStation VR2 Sense technology.

For those who haven’t been following along with the updates over the course of 2022, PS VR2 features 4K High Dynamic Range visuals at up to 120fps via a pair of 2000 x 2040 OLED displays that deliver over “four times the resolution generated by the original PlayStationVR headset.” Eye-tracking, inside-out tracking, and a “light, well-balanced” Fresnel lens are just some of the new features employed on Sony’s latest VR headset.

Check out the new Feel a New Real trailer below:

You can get a detailed breakdown of the feature set and tech specs on this official webpage as well as our latest roundup of the see-through mode and live streaming functionality right here.

We also got a good look at some of the upcoming games as part of the latest State of Play showcase last week just before some unfortunate news hit regarding backwards compatibility. The senior vice president of platform experience at PlayStation, Hideaki Nishino, just recently confirmed that PS VR games are not compatible with PSVR2 and you can get more details on that in our previous coverage.

Interact in new and lifelike ways, as the PS VR2 headset detects the motion of your eyes1, allowing for heightened emotional response and enhanced expression when meeting fellow players online. Eye tracking cameras follow your line of sight when aiming or looking around, while advanced foveated rendering techniques improve the visual experience by adjusting resolutions to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on. Play with freedom as PlayStation VR2 tracks you and your controllers through four cameras embedded in the headset. Your movements and the direction you look are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

