Make the most of Black Friday 2022 by signing up for these membership programs

Black Friday 2022 will be starting earlier than previous years, with early discounts already beginning to go live. While many of these deep price cuts used to be for all to enjoy, over the years, retailers have begun to lock some of the more enticing doorbusters behind membership programs. This year is going to be continuing the trend more aggressively than before, so weighing your options between Amazon Prime, Walmart+, and other subscriptions will be a must for making the most of the holiday shopping season.

Best Black Friday membership programs for 2022

Amazon Prime

Year after year, Amazon’s Prime service continues to be the trendsetter for what we can expect from all of the Black Friday savings. It is easily the most crucial part of getting the season’s best discounts, almost all of which are exclusively available for members of the shopping service. So making sure your account is squared away ahead of the end of November is a good call.

Black Friday access aside, that’s of course alongside all of the other perks that an Amazon Prime membership offers. You’ll still score two-day shipping for ensuring that even your last-minute gifts arrive on time, as well as Amazon’s expansive streaming platform of movies, TV shows, and music. So it’s safe to say having a Prime membership is going to be your best bang for the buck come Black Friday 2022. And with Amazon raising the price earlier in the year, scoring a free 30-day trial for new members might just be the move instead.

Walmart+

Giving Amazon a real run for its money, Walmart has transformed its Walmart+ membership into one of the more compelling ways to lock in discounts this holiday season. In what is akin to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is the retailer’s own take on a paid shopping membership. Alongside early access to discounts that will be dropping this November and beyond, there are also other perks, like free shipping on all orders, unlimited grocery delivery, access to Paramount+, and everything else you can read about right here.

As we’ve seen from the Deals for Days promotion so far, the best discounts aren’t all guaranteed to stay in stock before opening up to the general public. So those who want to take advantage of those enticing digital doorbusters will find Walmart+ coming in handy. The $98 program also comes as a free 30-day trial, so those who aren’t ready to commit to a full year can lock in their subscription now and enjoy all the perks through Black Friday and Cyber Monday at no extra cost. You can learn more about this program in our previous coverage.

My Best Buy and TotalTech

Best Buy’s membership programs switch it up a bit compared to the likes of Amazon and Walmart, offering both free and paid options. The no-cost My Best Buy account is a must for going into the Black Friday season and is all you’ll need to lock in any exclusive offers from the retailer. Being free, it’s a no-brainer to round out your shopping repertoire this year.

There’s also the TotalTech program, which ups the ante on what Best Buy can provide its shoppers. While you won’t find too many exclusive discounts, there is the added perk of Best Buy’s Black Friday price guarantee. So if you end up buying something that sells for less at another point in the holiday season, you’ll be reimbursed the difference. This $200 per year membership also gets you added peace of mind from Geek Squad service as well as 24-month product protection.

Target Circle and RedCard

Finally, there’s Target. The retailer has fallen to the end of the pack in recent years as practically all of the other major retailers have looked to tackle the holiday season with far more aggressive discounts. Target still has its perks though, with two rewards programs to give loyal customers a reason to do their holiday gift shopping at the bullseye-clad storefront.

Both the Target Circle Program and RedCard memberships are free to sign up for, though you’re looking at different perks. Target Circle delivers 1% earnings on top of the usual 5% discount if you have a RedCard membership too. Target Circle members also get early access to some deals. RedCard perks are more limited in that way.

If you’re cool with a more traditional debit card or credit card situation, then RedCard is worth a look in the lead-up to Black Friday. But giving up any additional information or connecting bank accounts may be a nonstarter for some.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!