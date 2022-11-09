Anova’s Red Precision Cooker Nano sous vide falls to second-best price in months at $111

Amazon is offering the (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Culinary Precision Cooker Nano for $110.72 shipped. Down from $140, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in the past several months. Designed to give your cooking setup an upgrade this holiday season, the (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at a specific temperature for “perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.” This small 12.8-inch model is great for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, and much more. Plus, when not being used, you can simply keep the (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano in the drawer and keep it ready to go at any time. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, grab the Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Base. After you’re done cooking, this is the perfect place to rest your sous vide and keep it off the counter at the same time. This is also on sale right now, and it’ll only set you back $4, which is far below than what you’re saving today.

Don’t forget to check out Ninja’s air fry-ready 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-qt. multi-cooker, which is down to the Amazon low price of $100 right now. Down $80 from its list price, this marks among the best pricing that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Then, check out our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen upgrades.

(ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano features:

Nano makes it easy to achieve fine dining results at home with an affordable sous vide that won’t break the bank – good things come in small packages! A secret in professional kitchens for decades, sous vide works by circulating heated water in a pot at a very precise temperature according to the desired doneness of your food, holding it there for the duration of your cook for exceptional results. With just 3º making the difference between a rare and medium-rare steak, precision is key in the kitchen. Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

Small but mighty: The 12.8″ Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach. Nano easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fixed clamp, and is constructed of super durable plastic that’s easy to clean.

