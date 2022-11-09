DICK’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide: Nike, adidas, The North Face, HOKA, more

DICK’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide is here with shopping ideas for everyone on your list. Looking for the perfect gift for all of the athletes and sports fans on your list? Inside this guide you will find running shoes, workout equipment, apparel, and much more. Plus, score an assortment of trending brands like Nike, adidas, Travis Mathew, The North Face, Under Armour, and HOKA. You will also want to stay tuned to this gift guide with Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday deals, and holiday sales throughout the season. Plus, you can receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. Beat the holiday rush and be sure to check out our top picks from the 2022 DICK’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide below.

The adidas Men’s Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes are a standout in the footwear collection and a best-selling style from DICK’s. It has a sock-like fit for comfort and convenience. Plus, the midsole was designed to give you a pep in your step and provide excellent support. With over 2,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars and priced at $190.

For women, our top pick for this holiday season is the HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoes. These shoes were designed for any distance run and to keep you comfortable throughout. It has a breathable mesh design and a cushioned insole to push you through your workouts. Plus, they’re available in an array of great color options and priced at $140.

Apparel

The men’s Nike Club Fleece Joggers would be a fantastic holiday gift idea that are currently priced at $55 and available in several color options. These joggers will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe and you can find them in 21 color options. The tapered leg is highly flattering and it has a built-in drawcord for an adjustable fit. Better yet, the joggers have a matching Club Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt that matches for a cohesive look.

One of the most notable styles for women is the Cloud Zip Placket Sweatshirt that is a great everyday wear. This style reminds me a lot of the Lululemon Scuba Half-Zip Hoodie, however the CALIA style is $38 less. I also love the textured fabric and color options, including white, which Lululemon does not have.

Outerwear

The cold weather is upon us and DICK’s Sporting Goods Holiday gift guide has an array of items to choose from to help keep you warm. A stylish and practical choice to gift this holiday season is the North Face Aconcagua 2 Jacket for men. This jacket is completely waterproof and has a 550 fill goose down insulation to help keep you warm. It also has a windwall technology that provides superior wind resistance without the bulk of a puffer coat. It’s priced at $179 and comes in three versatile color options.

Sherpa material is very on-trend for this season and a highlight from this guide is the Women’s Columbia Panorama Long Sherpa Jacket. The long hem and high collar design really helps to keep you warm in cool weather as well as it has a soft suede-like interior for a cozy feel. The seven color options are highly versatile as well and it has large pockets to store everyday essentials. You can find it priced from $115 and rated 4.6/5 stars from DICK’s customers.

Accessories

Stay hydrated throughout your workouts and beyond with the Stanley 40-oz. Adventure Quencher Tumbler. This tumber keeps drinks hot for seven hours and cold for 11 hours. I personally own this cup and love the fact that it tapers at the bottom to easily fit into your vehicle cup holder. I also really love that it has such a large handle for convenient carrying and all of the fun color options as well. This would make a phenomenal gift idea for any age and it’s priced at $40.

Finally, you will want to check out our fashion guide for the latest holiday sales going on today.

