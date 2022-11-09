Nintendo Direct Indie World showcase: 25 mins. of new Switch games

The next Nintendo Direct showcase starts now with the latest Indie World presentation. Following September’s exciting prime time event where we finally got the official name for the upcoming Zelda title, news of GoldenEye heading to the Switch Online library, confirmation of Pikmin 4, and more, today we are in for 25 straight minutes of upcoming indie titles landing on Switch throughout the rest of the year and beyond. Head below to follow along with today’s Indie World Nintendo Direct showcase.
November Indie World Nintendo Direct
While the Indie World Nintendo Direct showcases aren’t quite as exciting for most folks as the big prime time events, they do give us a closer look and more details on the best upcoming titles to play in-between major releases. The show is set for noon today and is scheduled for “roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch.” It marks the first Direct we have seen since Nintendo officially unveiled the debut trailer for the new Super Mario Bros. movie.
Many folks are hoping for updates on Hollow Knight: Silksong and there’s chance we hear more on Metal Slug Tactics, Another Crab’s Treasure, and Oxenfree II. It all starts right now and you can follow along down below. Be sure to check back after the event for full-resolution footage on the announcements as they come available.
Tune in on Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for a new Indie World Showcase featuring roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch!
Venba – narrative cooking simulator
Coming to Nintendo Switch next Spring
Goodbye World retro-inspired puzzle platformer
Goodbye World releases on Switch later this month
Have a Nice Death – roguelike action game
Have a Nice Death launches on Nintendo Switch March 22, 2023
AKA
AKA releases on Nintendo Switch December 15, 2022
Pepper Grinder
Devolver Digital’s Pepper Grinder platformer action game releases in 2023
ONI: Road to be the mightiest ONI
ONI: Road to be the mightiest ONI releases March 9, 2023
Desta: Memories Between
From the creators of Monument Valley, Desta: Memories Between releases “early next year.”
A Space for the Unbound
A Space for the Unbound launches January 19, 2023
Rogue Legacy 2
Rogue Legacy 2 launches later today on Nintendo Switch
Sports Story
Sports Story kicks off on Nintendo Switch “next month.”
