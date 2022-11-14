Fold $344 back into your wallet with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,456 (Second-best)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,455.88 shipped. Delivering the second-best price to date on the latest folding smartphone, you’re looking at $344 in savings from the usual $1,800 price tag while beating our previous mention by $44. We’ve also only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back over Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside just talking about the handset, one of our main takeaways from the new folding smartphone review was just how notable the Standing Cover was for improving the experience. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. There’s also an integrated kickstand to round out the package that you can read a bit more about right here. Best of all, it’s also on sale for $75 at Amazon, marking the first chance to save from the usual $90 going rate.

This week’s other best Android smartphone discounts kick off at the other end of the pricing spectrum, with the affordable Galaxy A13 handset falling even lower to a new all-time low. This discount went live to close out the workweek this past Friday and is now sitting at $200 following a $50 price cut. Then be sure to go check out all of the best Android app and game deals now up for the taking.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

