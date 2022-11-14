Smartphone Accessories: Edifier Hybrid ANC True Wireless Earbuds $20 (71% off), more

Edifier’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 330NB Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $19.99 with the code J32OX6A4 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $70, this 71% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for these earbuds, beating the previous-best sale by an additional $30 that we can find. These earbuds feature “targeted active noise cancellation” by Edifier which utilizes the two mics to provide better ANC at up to -38dB, even when music isn’t playing. The 330NB also pack IP54 water- and dust-resistance so you can use them indoors or outside, in the rain or sun, or even when working out. There’s 20 total hours of battery life available here and there’s an Edifier Connect app which gives you more control over the earbud settings including profiles, adjusting ambient sound, and much more.

Immersive sound via Targeted Active Noise Cancelling. Built-in dual-MIC provides better noise cancellation which enables up to -38dB. ANC works even no songs are playing. IP54 Dust and Water Proof. Edifier 330NB True waterproof earbuds are suited to a variety of indoor and outdoor activities. After a rainy day commute or a sweaty workout, please dry off before charging. SBC Audio decoding supported for high-quality audio. Download Edifier Connect APP and get more control via your phone, custom tap control and adjust tap sensitivity, adjust ambient sound, and even more. 20 Hours Total Battery + Fast Charging. Battery power consumption varies by use

