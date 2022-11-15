New Amazon low hits Kingston’s 256GB 1,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive at $30

Amazon is now offering the 256GB Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-A 256GB High Performance USB Flash Drive for $29.99 shipped. This one launched this past summer at $63 and more recently has been carrying a $59 regular price at Amazon. We have seen a couple drops on it but nothing quite as low as today’s new Amazon all-time low. It might not be the USB-C model that starts at just under $70, but it is one of the better USB-A options out there with the ability to move data at up to 1,000MB/s and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2. That, on top of the sliding cap design and unique ridged casing, make it easily one of the most notable solutions for folks still regularly making use of USB-A ports. Get a complete breakdown of the Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C model in our feature piece right here and head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a more casual flash drive solution, yesterday’s roundup is where you need to be. Featuring models from Samsung, SanDisk, and Kingston, including some additional 2022 releases and all-time low pricing, deals starts from $18 Prime shipped across a range of storage capacities.

For some more substantial storage solutions, some of the best deals of the year are now live on some of the best portable SSD deals on the market:

Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-A Flash Drive features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A Flash Drive

Deliver record-breaking speeds with 1000 MB/s read & 900 MB/s write

Connector protection with sliding cap design & ridged casing

Ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more

