KeySmart’s AirTag key organizer just hit a new Amazon low at under $20 (50% off)

Coming via its official Amazon storefront, you can now land the KeySmart Air key organizer and AirTag holder at $19.79 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from KeySmart and usually going for as much at Amazon, this is slightly below our previous mention, the lowest we can find, and the best price we have ever tracked. You’re looking at a handy key organizer that also neatly houses an Apple item tracker so you never lose it. It is made of what the brand refers to as SmartShield, a sort of leather alternative that lasts “10x longer” than its traditional organic counterpart and can carry up to five standard keys alongside your car and entryway fob on the other end. Head below for more details.

If you aren’t looking to attach an Apple item tracker to your key carrier, something like the KeySmart Flex will likely do the trick. This flexible key holder can carry up to eight standard keys so you can say goodbye to “bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good” at just $10 Prime shipped.

You’ll want to jump into the now live early Black Friday sale at Twelve South where you’ll a host of Apple gear stocking stuffers, then dive into some of the latest in the world of AirTags below:

KeySmart Air features:

INTRODUCING THE KEYSMART AIR – The first key holder that fits the new Apple AirTag helping you to easily carry and locate your keys, Apple AirTag sold separately.

ORGANIZE & TRACK YOUR KEYS – Keep your keys in order so you can always find the right one, and Track your AirTag from your phone so that you can always find your keys if you lose them!

SLIM & POCKET-FRIENDLY – Load up to 5 of your keys plus your car key fob. Fits perfectly in your pocket.

COMPATIBLE WITH TOOLS – Add KeySmart best-selling tools like the MultiTool or the box cutter , giving you the option to customize your AirTag by attaching these and other tools that you would need.

