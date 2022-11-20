Nintendo Black Friday Switch game deals now live! Zelda, Mario, Pokémon, much more

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

After seeing official holiday pricing go live on the advertised console bundle and Mario Kart Live, the Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals are now ready to go. Coming courtesy of Amazon, GameStop, Target, and Walmart (the Walmart deals will be live later today), we are now tracking much of the titles Nintendo teased in its Black Friday preview now marked down alongside a number of others. While these prices might get a touch lower in fleeting sales throughout the week, some of the best deals of the year are now live (or will be sometime today) and waiting for you below. Hit the jump for a look at the Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals and stay locked to our Twitter feed today for more updates. 

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals:

***Note: Many of these titles are available at several retailers and will be going in and out of stock through this week with more on the way. We will be updating this post throughout the day with the lowest prices.

Updating… 

Be sure to dive into our coverage of this year’s holiday console bundle deal that is now live at $300 with a copy of Mario Kart, 3 months of Switch Online, and up to $70 in savings. The $40 price drop on Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit set is also now available at $60, down from the regular $100 price tag. 

