SKIL’s PWR CORE 20V 6-tool combo kit falls to Amazon low at $260 off, now $199

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 20 6-tool Combo Tool Kit for $199 shipped. Down from $459, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon only twice before, making now a fantastic time to pick this kit up. Delivering basically every tool a DIYer will need to get started, this all-in-one kit is the best way to begin working on projects around the house. In the package, you’ll find a drill/driver, reciprocating saw, oscillating multi-tool, Bluetooth speaker, random orbital sander, and spotlight. On top of the tools themselves, you’ll get two batteries, one at 4Ah and the other at 2Ah, both compatible with all the other items in the package. On top of that, they’re compatible with the rest of SKIL’s PWR CORE 20 lineup. Need a quick top-off to finish a project? The 2Ah battery goes from 0% to 25% in just five minutes, and hits 100% in 45 minutes. Keep reading for more.

Curious how good today’s lead deal is? Well, the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 4-tool combo kit is $179. Yeah, it’s $20 less, but you’re only getting four tools instead of six here. Plus, the BLACK+DECKER battery platform is far less robust when compared to the SKIL kit above. However, if you need a starter kit at a little bit of a lower price, then the BLACK+DECKER combo kit is a great choice all the same.

Don’t forget that CRAFTSMAN 243-piece mechanic tool kit that’s on sale for $99 at Lowe’s. Down $100 from its normal going rate, you’ll find this mechanics tool kit is perfect for doing your own vehicle work and keeping extra cash in your pocket. Then, swing by our tools guide for all the other discounts that we find heading into Black Friday at the end of the week.

SKIL PWR CORE 20 6-tool Combo Kit features:

The Ultimate 20V Tool Combo Kit This tool combo kit includes the following PWRCore 20 products: Drill Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Oscillating Multi Tool, Bluetooth Speaker, Sander, and Spotlight. Includes the power and performance of the SKIL 4. 0Ah PWRCore 20 Lithium Battery, 2. 0Ah PWRCore 20 Lithium Battery with PWRAssist Mobile Charging, and PWRJump Charger.

