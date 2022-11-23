Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Target credit from $95

Target is now launching a new Apple Gift Card promotion today to help you make the most of the holiday season. Right now, you can score a FREE $15 Target credit when you buy a $100 Apple card with free email delivery. RedCard holders will be able to drop the price down to $95. As a rare opportunity to take advantage of a discount on Apple credit, this is beating the value of our previous mention by an extra $5 in bundled credit and is the best offer of the year. Deals on Apple gift cards have been hard to come by these days, so this promotion is a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today just mere hours until the official savings go live, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

Terms and conditions:

Offer available online only. $10 Target GiftCard when you spend $100 or more on Apple gift cards. Not valid on previous orders. Redemption limit one gift card per guest. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ 3rd Party Partners and clearance items. Quantities limited. Your account will be charged the amount of the qualifying item reduced by a Target discount in an amount equal to the amount of the gift card, and a separate charge for the amount of the gift card will be assessed.

