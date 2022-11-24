Amazon bundles its Echo Show 5 and Echo Auto at just $35 for Thanksgiving (Reg. $50+)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is pairing up its Echo Show 5 with the Echo Auto for $34.99 shipped. Normally $85 for the Echo Show 5 and $50 for the Echo Auto, you can pick up both on sale for a combined $50 outside of this promotion right now with today’s discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Echo Show 5 is a great portal into your smart home with its built-in 5-inch display and 2MP camera. You’ll be able to visually see daily tasks, check on light settings, see recipes and timers, and much more all with simple voice commands. When not in use, the Echo Show 5 can function as a digital photo display as well. Moving onto the Echo Auto, it’s basically a smart speaker for your car. It’ll pair up with your vehicle’s head unit over either Bluetooth or 3.5mm aux and allow you to listen to music, get driving directions, place calls, and more, all through a connection to your smartphone. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the in-car or display aspects of today’s lead deal, consider instead picking up a previous-generation Echo Dot for just $15. It still works within Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and even pairs up for multi-room audio. The Echo Dot really is one of the best smart speakers to place throughout your home, especially for just $15 each.

Looking for Amazon’s latest-and-greatest? The just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers are now on sale at up to 50% off. Pricing starts at $25 for these smart speakers, and they’ll become great additions to your Alexa setup. Plus, Amazon’s other smart home gear, like its Smart Thermostat, Air Quality Monitor, and even Smart Plug are on sale from $13 today.

Echo Show 5 features:

Get a jump on your day with Echo Show 5 and Alexa in your corner. Customize your morning routine to wake up with lights that simulate sunrise and an alarm that plays your favorite song. Glance at your calendar or the news, catch up on a podcast, make video calls to friends and family, set timers, and stream music or shows—all using just your voice.

