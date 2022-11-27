Microsoft 365 1-yr. family sub now $93 for Cyber Monday with a FREE $50 Amazon gift card ($200 value)

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, you can now land a $50 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family Subscription at $92.95 shipped. Microsoft 365 Family is regularly $150 and with the added $50 in Amazon credit here, the Cyber Monday offer delivers $107 in savings to match the fleeting fall Prime day discounts we saw. You’ll receive access to Microsoft’s suite of productivity apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, more) for up to six users across a range of platforms (PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Android devices). That covers the entire family on any device they might use and nets you a $50 Amazon gift card you can use towards future purchases ahead of the holidays or to use as a gift itself (it is a physical card that ships to your door in a nice envelope). This package also comes with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person “so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.” More details below.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times of year to score huge deals on a wide range of tech, home goods, gaming gear, and much more, but it also serves some of the best prices of the year on software. We have a massive collection of Mac and iOS app deals waiting in our master roundup and you’ll find some of the highlights listed below:

Microsoft 365 Family Prime Day promotion details:

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail

Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date. The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card.

With 12 months of Microsoft 365 for up to six people, you and your family can have the tools to create, organize, and get things done.

Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Your subscription includes 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person you share with, so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.

