Govee’s Smart Lyra RGBIC Color Changing Corner Lamp falls 33% to new 2022 low at $100

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Lyra Smart Wi-Fi RGBIC Color Changing Corner Lamp for $99.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $150, this 33% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve tracked so far while coming within $2 of the all-time low. Here you receive a minimalist lamp with a nice white base and a central post that holds the LED strip. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control this lamp with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with the said app giving complete control over the light. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these light strips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

Looking to decorate your office on a budget? You can instead pick up 32.8-feet of its RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $10 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the featured light above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Want to add some smart lighting outside? We’re also tracking the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 7-Foot Outdoor Lightstrip for $59, a new all-time low. It sports a weatherproof design and measures 7-feet in length to bring color illumination to your outdoor space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge.

Govee Lyra Smart Wi-Fi RGBIC Color Changing Lamp features:

Cutting-Edge RGBICWW Technology: Savor multi-color displays as customized from 16 million total colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and 1500 lumens of brightness. Upscale ambiance for hosting get-togethers, watching movies or reading and relaxing.

64+ Scene Modes: Select a moving lighting effect with one tap and transform your space, making it a suitable Christmas gift. Note: The old or new version will be sent at random. The old version is 57 inches and the new version is 54 inches.

Get Creative With DIY Mode: Using our Govee Home app, finger-sketch your own custom color effects, plus show off these creations to the community where others can add your DIY effects to their own lamps for Christmas. Suitable for Christmas gift.

