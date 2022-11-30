Smartphone Accessories: Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Case $11 (62% off), more

Mkeke’s official Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Case for $11.29 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code Q6HMRP9M at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $30 normal going rate, it just fell to $19 at Amazon over the past few days and today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This case is designed specifically to work with your iPhone 14 Pro Max without interfering with MagSafe. That’s right, it has built-in N52 magnets in the MagSafe design so that way you can still use the same chargers, wallets, car mounts, and more that you might already own. On top of that, there are raised edges for the screen and camera to keep your phone protected and the clear design allows for you to show off the unique color you chose.

For iPhone 14 Pro Max case with MagSafe is compatible with all QI certified MagSafe chargers, car mounts. Built-in N52 magnets with strong magnetic attraction reaches 2600GS effectively strengthen magnetic connections and ensure Wireless/MagSafe Charging is automatically aligned to give you faster and safer charging. Crystal clear case fit for iPhone 14 pro max released in 2022. Shows off the brilliant color of your phone while providing extra protection without adding bulk.crafted with a blend of TPU and PC which effectively resist stains and sweat, not easy to get greasy and yellow over time. Double protection: extra bumper on corners raise to 3.1mm, the outer bumpers is scratch resistant and the built-in air bag is shockproof with Military Grade Drop protection, which will protect your cellphone when you inevitably drop it.

