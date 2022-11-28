OtterBox launches 25% off sitewide sale on iPhone 14 cases, 15W MagSafe chargers, more

OtterBox is just the latest brand to get in on the Cyber Monday savings, in the process taking 25% off its entire collection of accessories. Of course including a stable of its latest iPhone cases, there are also MagSafe chargers and other gear up for grabs at the best prices of the year. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $50. Our top pick is the new OtterBox Symmetry Series+ MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case at $37.46. Down from the usual $50 going rate, this is one of the very first price cuts since launching back in September and a nearly $13 drop that marks down a collection of different styles. Covering your iPhone 14 Pro in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. The built-in MagSafe magnets also let you take full advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless charging tech. I’ve been daily driving one of these covers over the past few weeks and love how the grippy rubber design feels in-hand. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the OtterBox Cyber Monday sale is the new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $112.46. Normally fetching $150, this is going on sale for the first time in order to mark an all-time low at 25% off. Featuring a 15W MagSafe pad at the top, there’s also an Apple Watch charger off to the left, both of which rest above a secondary Qi pad underneath.

And if you’re still looking for all of the top picks, OtterBox is breaking down all of its latest releases into various gift guides. There are plenty of different categories for narrowing down the savings, though you could just shop everything in the 25% off sale right here.

Amongst everything else up on tap for the Cyber Monday savings event, smartphone accessories have been seeing some of the holiday season’s biggest price cuts. All of our favorite brands are getting in on the discounts, with the likes of Anker, Nomad, Twelve South, CASETiFY, and many others offering all-time lows across their entire product lineups. Dive into our guide for a closer look at all of the best markdowns.

OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case features:

This trendy iPhone 14 Pro case shows off iPhone’s sleek design and is developed for seamless interaction with MagSafe. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly, while durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles. And the one-piece design is easy to install.

