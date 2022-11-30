Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ style falls to $450 low at $79 off alongside Nike+ Series 6 at $397

Nike is currently offering some rare discounts on its Nike+ edition Apple Watch models. Right now, you can score the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular Nike+ 45mm for $449.97 shipped for the 45mm Midnight style. That’s down from the $529 going rate you’d more reguarly pay, delivering $79 in savings along the way. This is as rare of a discount as they come, with today’s offer marking the first price cut since back in May. In any case, this is also a new all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Plus with this model in particular, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind going with an even older previous-generation wearable can save even more on Nike+ editions courtesy of the official Nike site. Right now, you can score Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ 44mm GPS + Cellular for $396.97 shipped in both Space Gray and Silver styles. Normally fetching $529, today’s offer amounts to $132 in savings while matching the all-time low last set in May. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a same new blood/oxygen sensor found on the Series 7. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than previous models, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable. Though the discount we’re tracking on Apple’s Alpine Loop band is certainly worth taking a peak at, too.

Apple Watch Series 7 Nike features:

With Apple Watch Nike Series 7 and the built-in Nike Run Club app, you can track your workouts and listen to Guided Runs. Listen to music from your watch for motivation. Turn on Nike Twilight Mode for enhanced visibility. And choose from exclusive Nike watch faces and bands. Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design.

