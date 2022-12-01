9to5Toys Daily: December 1, 2022 – Magic Keyboard $99 off, 10.9-inch iPad $419, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/12/9to5Toys-Daily-12122-11.15-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO’s 1,900-piece Back to the Future DeLorean fa...
Segway’s 40-mile range Ninebot MAX G30P electric scoo...
Grab some over-ears during Black Friday? These Lamicall...
Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Save 29% on Klipsch’s Bar 40 Soundbar and Wireles...
Regularly up to $379 Keurig-style Bartesian Duet Cockta...
ANYCUBIC’s regularly $250 Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D...
DEWALT’s 4-tool 20V MAX combo kit goes on sale fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments