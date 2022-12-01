Columbia Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off sale styles + up to 50% off holiday deals

Columbia’s deals continue throughout Cyber Week with an extra 20% off sale styles for its Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up). Plus, you can save up to 50% off holiday deals, as well. Members also receive free delivery on all orders. Update your outerwear with deals on jackets, vests, pants, shoes, and more. A standout from this sale is the Slope Edge Vest for men that’s marked down to $48. For comparison, this vest was originally sold for $130. This style is available in four color options and the exterior is completely waterproof. It also has a unique design with silver dots that reflect and retain body heat. The vest is also highly-packable, making it a fantastic option for traveling with. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
