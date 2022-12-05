Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 2-pack 60W Right Angle USB-C Cables $6 (50% off), more

AINOPE US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 60W Right-angle USB-C Cables for $5.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 30YLHXFK at checkout. Down from $12, this 50% discount makes the cables just $3 each and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for similar cords. With a right angle connector on both ends, this cable is perfect for charging your smartphone in bed, the car, or anywhere else. It can deliver up to 60W of power, which makes it a great choice for all modern smartphones as well as some laptops. Plus, the braided-nylon design allows for the cable to be more robust and stand up to more usage before wearing out.

The data transfer speed of this USB C Cable is up to 480Mbps between two devices, which means download 100 songs every 5 seconds. This is Type-C to Type-C cable. Not USB-A or Lighting connector. It can compatible most USB-C devices. With the sticky buckles for organization, you can shorten the cable to any length you want and even organize it to a portable size that can put in your handbag or backpack. 2022 Upgrade Type C to Type C Cable with an innovative Dual 90 degree ” L ” design. It can effectively avoid the bending of the cord end and extend the life of the charging cable. Its user-friendly design makes it more convenient and comfortable for playing games, watching videos, browsing TikTok, etc while charging.

