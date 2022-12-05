Up to 50% off Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrushes for today only from $28.50

Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, Amazon is giving folks another shot at brightening their smile ahead of the December festivities with up to 50% off Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes. You can score the 22-treatment package of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $28.49 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $46 and currently fetching $49 at Walmart, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate, within $2 of our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Perfect for preparing your smile for the holidays, this kit includes 20 regular treatments and a pair of express sets that will give you a serious touch up in just 1 hour. Simply stick them on for 30-minutes a day (or for just 1-hour with the express strips) and “you’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, or full results in 20 days.” Head below for the rest of today’s holiday Oral-B deals. 

Amazon 1-day Oral-B holiday deals:

Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips features:

  • 20 Levels Whiter in just 22 days
  • Removes over 20 years of tough set-in stains
  • #1 Dentist recommended at-home teeth whitening brand
  • Uses the same whitening ingredient as dentists
  • Enamel Safe & Effective

