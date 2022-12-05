Up to 50% off Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrushes for today only from $28.50

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, Amazon is giving folks another shot at brightening their smile ahead of the December festivities with up to 50% off Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes. You can score the 22-treatment package of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $28.49 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $46 and currently fetching $49 at Walmart, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate, within $2 of our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Perfect for preparing your smile for the holidays, this kit includes 20 regular treatments and a pair of express sets that will give you a serious touch up in just 1 hour. Simply stick them on for 30-minutes a day (or for just 1-hour with the express strips) and “you’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, or full results in 20 days.” Head below for the rest of today’s holiday Oral-B deals.

Amazon 1-day Oral-B holiday deals:

Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips features:

20 Levels Whiter in just 22 days

Removes over 20 years of tough set-in stains

#1 Dentist recommended at-home teeth whitening brand

Uses the same whitening ingredient as dentists

Enamel Safe & Effective

