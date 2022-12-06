COACH Holiday Sale takes 30-50% off handbags, wallets, shoes, more

Twice a year, COACH has a Flash Sale and it’s offering 30-50% off hundreds of styles including handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Elisa Satchel Handbag that would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. This style is available in four color options and currently marked down to $177. For comparison, this bag originally sold for $295. It features two handles and the polished leather looks timeless and wipes clean. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry 48-Hour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 70% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

