Lenovo’s regularly $1,642 Legion Slim 7 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop falls to new low of $1,200

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Ryzen 7/16GB/2TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,642, this solid 27% discount, or $442 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The Legion Slim 7 will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and is powered by the Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core processor and RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics. The 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz IPS display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut so you can do some professional work outside of gaming with the hardware more than capable of utilizing the display fully. Wi-Fi 6, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a 4-in-1 SD card reader round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the HP Victus Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $898.50 instead. Here you’ll be using the same Ryzen 7 5800H processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the Lenovo option above. The screen here is essentially the same with the 15.6-inch size and 1080p144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The RAM total remains at 16GB but storage is cut down to 512GB, a quarter of what’s available in the Lenovo above. Wi-Fi 6 support is retained here so you can have fast wireless networking.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. While you could game with the integrated speakers in the laptops above, that could be distracting for others and is not optimal for some games. You could take some of your savings and grab the ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset at its all-time low of $100. The exclusive ASUS Essence drivers and air-tight chamber design let the ROG Strix Go headset “keep you in the moment & blocks outside distractions” with the 40mm drivers delivering “rich bass and pure sound.” Audio controls are located on the earcup of the headset with a volume wheel and microphone toggle that is available at a moment’s notice.

