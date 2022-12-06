Amazfit GTR 2e with 24-day battery life and sleep tracking hits new low of $70 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch for $70 shipped. Normally $140, this 50% discount is $30 below our last mention, $10 below the previous best price, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing Amazon Alexa built-in, this smartwatch allows you to set alarms or timers, check the weather, or even control your smart home devices. There’s also 90 built-in sports modes to track various fitness workout routines you might do, and the GTR 2e is waterproof to 5 ATM, or around 164 feet deep. However, where this smartwatch really shines is with its battery life, as it’s able to stay up and running for as long as 24 days at a time. On top of that, there’s built-in GPS to track runs or bike rides, and the other sensors in the GTS 2e allow for 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep tracking, and more. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

We would recommend that you spend just a fraction of your savings on this 10-pack of replaceable bands. With multiple colors and styles to choose from here, you’ll easily be able to find a band to fit your wardrobe. Coming in at just $15, it’s easy to recommend picking this up to give your watch a high-end look without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget that Amazfit’s GTS 2 smartwatch is on sale for an all-time low of $90 right now. That’s also 50% off its normal going rate and the GTS 2 delivers seven days of battery life per charge. With a bit more of a premium design, the GTS 2 is ready to track your fitness stats with an Apple Watch-esque look at a fraction of the cost.

Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch features:

The Amazfit GTR 2e is the new classic essential. With a variety of colors and an elegant and versatile appearance, the smartwatch will perfectly fit most of your outfits and occasions. Our watch face store provides dozens of free watch faces for you to choose from and switch between. The Always-on Display enables you to view the time even when the fitness watch’s other features are inactive, keeping you aware of every important moment in your life. In order to optimize the information displayed, you can swipe right to access the Shortcut Cards function which conveniently shows event information, weather, music, and background applications in use.

