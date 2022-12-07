Save 21% on ASUS’ TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor at its new low of $300, more

Reg. $210+ From $179
ASUS TUF 32-inch Gaming Monitor

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $379, this 21% discount, or solid $79 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 170Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. Looking to jump into PC gaming? We’re currently tracking the Skytech Chronos i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop for an all-time low of $2,211. While the Intel i7-12700K processor here is not the latest generation, it is still plenty powerful with the RTX 3080 graphics running even AAA games at 1440p at high frame rates.

ASUS TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

  • ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with G-SYNC Compatible, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
  • Supports both Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards and FreeSync with AMD Radeon graphics cards Compatible with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series, GTX 16 series, RTX 20 series and newer graphics cards
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification

