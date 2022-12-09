Philips Hue launches up to 25% off mix and match holiday HomeKit lighting bundle sale

With plenty of time until the big celebration at the end of the month, Philips Hue is making it a bit more affordable to deck out your smart home setup with festive multicolor lighting. Launching a new mix and match sale to end the week, the company is offering some notable bundle offers across its catalog of smart lights, lamps, and accessories with free shipping across the board. Delivering at least 15% in savings when you buy two of the products on this landing page, those who score three will save 20% and then if one of those items includes a required Hue Bridge, you’ll save the maximum 25%. The sale delivers some of the best prices of the year across nearly everything and includes standard color light bulbs to portable lamps, bias lighting for behind the TV and more, all of which work over Bluetooth or Zigbee for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support. Head below for all of the highlights.

Philips Hue Iris Lamp features:

Set the mood in any room with the Philips Hue Iris special edition lamp, available in silver, gold, and copper. With a light that both washes the wall with color and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

