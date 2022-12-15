Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: OK Golf, Book of Demons, Undead Horde, EXIT, more

The Thursday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below the fold for you. We are now tracking up to $499 off the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro alongside ongoing price drops Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 and the best price drop of the season on the OG MagSafe Leather Wallet. But for now it’s on to the software deals headlined by titles like OK Golf, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, Undead Horde, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, Tesla Force, SnipNotes, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: FocusDots: Tomato Focus Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AI Art Generator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bloquealos: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Tesla Force: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron: $2 (Reg. $8)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $6 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $32, and more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Polyglotte: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Artista Impresso: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $30 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $14 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: TC-11: $5 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: TIERRA – Adventure Mystery: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE EN (ENGLISH): $3 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Police Tactics: Imperio: $8 (Reg. $18)

Mac: TransOcean – The Shipping Company: $8 (Reg. $18)

More on OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball.

