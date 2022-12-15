Sony PS5-ready 4K Google TV and sound bar bundles up to $500 off from $1,700 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is offering hundreds of dollars in savings on PS5-enhanced Sony 4K TV bundles. You can land the Sony 75-inch BRAVIA XR X90K 4K Ultra Smart Google TV with its HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $1,699.99 shipped. This bundle regularly fetches $2,196 and up on Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. For comparison, purchasing them separately would run you $1,498 for the TV and $498 for the soundbar – today’s delivers at least $500 in savings. The X90K series includes HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, the Google TV ecosystem for direct access to apps and streaming services, Assistant and Alexa voice command support, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2. From there, you’ll find a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Head below for additional Sony TV deals.

Elsewhere in today’s Sony 4K TV bundle deals, you’ll find other configurations on some of its higher-end displays as well as offers on the HT-A3000 soundbar and more waiting for you right here starting from $498.

There are also three other notable 4K TV deals you’ll want to take a peek at right now if you’re looking for something more affordable. First up is the ongoing price drop on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV that is joined by the 2022 model Hisense 58-inch 4K Fire TV at $400 or $200 off the going rate. Taking it up a notch from there with the OLED treatment, yesterday’s Amazon all-time low on LG 42-inch C2 AirPlay 2 evo 4K OLED Smart TV with VRR is still alive and well with all of the details you’ll need waiting in our coverage. Then swing by our home theater hub for more.

Sony 75-inch X90K 4K Ultra Smart Google TV features:

FULL ARRAY LED CONTRAST – Precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING – The Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.

FEATURES SPECIFIED IN HDMI 2.1– Get the advantage in high-performance gaming on BRAVIA XR Smart TVs with HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

WIDE SPECTRUM OF COLORS – Rediscover everything you watch with billions of accurate colors and see impressive picture quality that is natural and beautiful, enhanced by XR Triluminos Pro.

