Today’s best game deals: Plague Tale Requiem $40, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40, more

Reg. $60 $40
Plague Tale Requiem

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Amazon is now once again offering A Plague Tale: Requiem for $39.99 shipped on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we tracked at Amazon over the Black Friday festivities and a return to the all-time low there. The sequel scored five nominations at this year’s Game Awards, including game of the year. Players journey into a “a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces” after escaping home and heading south where you will “strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

