Today’s best game deals: Plague Tale Requiem $40, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Amazon is now once again offering A Plague Tale: Requiem for $39.99 shipped on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we tracked at Amazon over the Black Friday festivities and a return to the all-time low there. The sequel scored five nominations at this year’s Game Awards, including game of the year. Players journey into a “a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces” after escaping home and heading south where you will “strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $25)
- Hollow Knight eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Mega Man sale from $8
- Nintendo eShop Star Wars sale from $5
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Xbox Holiday Countdown sale up to 60% off
- Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Upgrade FREE
- For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $21.50 (Reg. $27)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Xbox $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or for $30 on PS5
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $40 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox holiday sale up to 80% off
- FIFA 23 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $16 (Reg. $60+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!