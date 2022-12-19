Today’s best game deals: Plague Tale Requiem $40, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Amazon is now once again offering A Plague Tale: Requiem for $39.99 shipped on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we tracked at Amazon over the Black Friday festivities and a return to the all-time low there. The sequel scored five nominations at this year’s Game Awards, including game of the year. Players journey into a “a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces” after escaping home and heading south where you will “strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

