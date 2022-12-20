Smartphone Accessories: mophie 7.5W Qi Charging Air Vent Phone Mount $20, more

Patrick Campanale
thePruneDanish (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Phone Mount for $19.95 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This charger is designed to mount to your car’s air vent which means it won’t come loose from your windshield while driving. It’ll deliver up to 10W of charging to Android smartphones and 7.5W to Apple’s latest iPhone. It uses a 1-handed operation as well which makes it easy to place your phone into the mount and pull it down when getting into or out of the car. This mount also works whether your phone is in a case or not, making it even more versatile.

Optimized for Apple 7.5W fast charge, the Mophie wireless charging vent mount lets you charge your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus wirelessly at the fastest speed possible while you’re on the road. Its rubberized charging surface and adjustable arms provide a secure, non-slip grip for your iPhone. The convenient design also makes it easy to insert or remove your iPhone with just one hand. Universal wireless charging that delivers up to 10W of power. Optimized for the Apple iPhone fast charge. Easy 1 handed operation. Secure, non-slip grip. Multiple mounting options, including dash mount. Included in the package: mophie charge stream vent mount, Quick Charge 2.0 car adapter, Extended vent grip, Dash mount adapter, Surface cleaning alcohol wipe, micro USB cable (2.6 ft./0.8 m)

