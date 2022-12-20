Smartphone Accessories: mophie 7.5W Qi Charging Air Vent Phone Mount $20, more

thePruneDanish (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Phone Mount for $19.95 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This charger is designed to mount to your car’s air vent which means it won’t come loose from your windshield while driving. It’ll deliver up to 10W of charging to Android smartphones and 7.5W to Apple’s latest iPhone. It uses a 1-handed operation as well which makes it easy to place your phone into the mount and pull it down when getting into or out of the car. This mount also works whether your phone is in a case or not, making it even more versatile.
More smartphone accessories:
- Spigen 27W USB-C Charger: $7.50 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones return to $348 low at $50 off with 2-day shipping
- 2-pack Amazon Basics iPhone 13 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protector: $2 (Reg. $7) | Woot
- w/ code TECHWOOT
- Belkin 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with metal kickstand undercuts holiday deal at $50
- AINOPE 36W USB-C/A Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Samsung PRO 512GB microSDXC drops within $1 of the all-time low at $56, more from $12
- mophie 7.5W Wireless Charging Pad: $20 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Here’s your last chance to score AirPods Pro 2 before Christmas with $49 discount to $200
- UGREEN 36W Dual USB-A Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra style hit second-best prices at $749 and deliver before Christmas (Save $50)
- RapidX Myport 10000 mAh Power Bank/Qi Charging Stand: $38 (Reg. $51) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at $399 following rare pre-holiday discount, more from $230
- LEKNES Smartphone Tripod/Selfie Stick: $8 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code 53TE1SQZ
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to new all-time low with rare $70 discount to $229
- UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger: $8.50 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Sonos Roam SL sees rare discount in time for holidays at $127 all-time low (Reg. $159)
Optimized for Apple 7.5W fast charge, the Mophie wireless charging vent mount lets you charge your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus wirelessly at the fastest speed possible while you’re on the road. Its rubberized charging surface and adjustable arms provide a secure, non-slip grip for your iPhone. The convenient design also makes it easy to insert or remove your iPhone with just one hand. Universal wireless charging that delivers up to 10W of power. Optimized for the Apple iPhone fast charge. Easy 1 handed operation. Secure, non-slip grip. Multiple mounting options, including dash mount. Included in the package: mophie charge stream vent mount, Quick Charge 2.0 car adapter, Extended vent grip, Dash mount adapter, Surface cleaning alcohol wipe, micro USB cable (2.6 ft./0.8 m)
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!