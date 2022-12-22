Anker Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds drop 50% today with Christmas delivery at $85 shipped

While Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are still down at the holiday price of $200, another solid and more affordable option comes by way of the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Regularly $170 and closer to $130 or so over the last few months, you can now land a set in gray, white, or black at $84.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. All of which are currently still listed as arriving for Christmas as well. This is matching our previous mention from the pre-Black Friday festivities at up to 50% off and the lowest we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, they sport active noise cancellation alongside HearID that “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile.” From there, you can expect to score 32 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging-ready case as well as compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you’re just looking for a less expensive set that isn’t quite as feature-rich, the Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds are a notable option that are also still listed as arriving for Christmas (at the time of writing). Coming in at under $35, they are also far more economical with a similar battery life, just don’t expect to get the personalized noise cancellation here.

The wireless earbud deals don’t stop there however, browse through some of the holiday pricing we are still tracking below before the listings jump back up:

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds feature:

ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles.

Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.

Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

