Stiga’s XTR series table tennis table is perfect for outdoor ping pong matches at 2022 low of $400

Amazon is offering the Stiga XTR Series Table Tennis Table for $399.98 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. This outdoor-ready table tennis set is perfect for having fun inside or out. This model is “built to last” and ready to withstand the elements with an aluminum composite top. It’s 95% pre-assembled and sets up in just 10 minutes so you can get playing as soon as it arrives. Plus, it folds into an ultra-compact storage position in seconds and easily deploys with self-opening legs when it’s time to play again. Keep reading for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this ping pong set that’ll have you up and going as soon as the table arrives. Included is four paddles and eight ping pong balls, all of which are required for any game. Available on Amazon for $28.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, this is an easy recommendation given how much you’re saving with today’s lead deal.

Bring JBL’s Pulse 4 RGB waterproof Bluetooth speaker onto the patio with you to enjoy some tunes during ping pong matches. Right now, it’s down to $150 at Amazon, which is a return to its 2022 low. That’s a full $100 off its normal going rate and delivers tons of fun thanks to its built-in RGB lighting.

Stiga XTR Table Tennis Table features:

The XTR Pro’s aluminum composite top offers supreme playability while providing all-weather performance. The STIGA XTR is built to be the ultimate outdoor table. Its durability makes it the perfect addition to any backyard, deck, garage or porch. Table comes 95% preassembled with only one simple step to complete so you can begin playing in less than 10 minutes. Aluminum composite top offers great playability with all-weather performance.

